FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms Could Cause Slick Road Conditions

Slippery roads, scattered showers and some thunder could impact your Thursday morning commute

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Clear skies Wednesday evening should have allowed for a quick peek at the Buck Supermoon. While technically Wednesday marks the full moon, if you missed it, you can catch it out of phase until Saturday morning.

Clouds pushed in early Thursday morning ahead of another disturbance. A First Alert remains in effect for thunderstorms. The timing looks scattered, or in pulses. Some of the earliest showers are centered around sunrise. Slippery roads, lightning, scattered showers and some thunder could impact your morning commute.

Isolated storms will continue to develop this afternoon and into the evening, specifically along the coast, where there will be more storms that could be slightly stronger.

Rainfall amounts are generally between a tenth and half an inch across the region, which won’t be enough to break the drought. A light northwest wind Thursday evening and Friday morning will bring lows near 60 degrees.

That will set the stage for a dry and sunny Friday. Highs on Friday are near 82°. While relatively cooler, that is near average highs for the year. More warmth arrives early next week along with a few rain chances sprinkled throughout the first half of the week.

