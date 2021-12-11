FIRST ALERT: Very Windy With Downpours; Power Outages Possible With Gusts Up to 50 mph

We’ll see mild conditions Saturday evening with a gusty wind out of the south cranking up and continuing through the first half of the night. Winds may gust up to 50 mph at times causing some isolated power outages.

Rain showers will also redevelop ahead and along a strong cold front which will pass through the region during the first half of the night and finally clear the New England coast by the early morning hours on Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A few rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question, but we're not expecting any to be severe, thankfully!

After the front clears, winds will still be gusty, the good news is that they won’t be as strong.

Low temps will drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s south, 30s north.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with a clearing sky, but we’ll still have to deal with a gusty wind out of the northwest. High temps will reach the mid 40s south, upper 30s north.

Monday will feature milder temperatures, but we’ll see breezy conditions developing as high pressure starts to build into the region from our south. Highs reach the low 50s south, 40s north.

The rest of the week will also feature above average temperatures. Stay with NBC10 Boston for the latest weather developments.