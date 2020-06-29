Flooding Remains a Threat as Storms Continue Through Wednesday

Thunderstorms started along the Route 128 corridor Monday, but pushed into western and southern New England. There were numerous large hail reports across western Massachusetts and in southern Connecticut.

Even though we didn't see the sights we saw Sunday, there was some flooding across southern Connecticut.

The upper level low is going to sit in spin over New England through Wednesday afternoon. That means we will see multiple showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours.

In any thunderstorms that develop locally, heavy rain is possible. Flash flooding is the primary threat, followed by small hail and gusty winds. Temperatures are cool, but the air mass is still very muggy.

It was an active weather day in New England on Sunday, with many areas seeing severe weather.

Skies brighten during the day on Thursday. Temperatures will also warm into the 80s once again.

The holiday weekend looks quiet. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next week turns warmer with high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and low 90s once again. With a humid air mass in place, showers and thunderstorms are likely.