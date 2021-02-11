Flurries, Breaks of Sunshine Thursday Before Weekend Storm

Our break between storms will continue for the next couple of days. It’ll be cold this morning with a seasonably chilly afternoon. Clouds will thin as some snow passes off to our south. Extreme southern New England may see a few passing flakes.

Temperatures take another step back Friday. We will see highs only reaching the 20s with a mixture of sun and clouds. The weekend will be a 50/50 split.

Saturday will be dry and cold and Sunday will feature our next storm system. Most of the precipitation looks to be light snow, but it’s possible there could be some rain mixing in, in southern New England.

We catch another break for Washington’s Birthday on Monday with the deep chill returning. By Tuesday our next storm will move in. This storm also will be a mix in southern New England and snow for the interior.