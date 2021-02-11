forecast

Flurries, Breaks of Sunshine Thursday Before Weekend Storm

This weekend's weather looks like a split - Saturday will be dry and cold while Sunday will feature our next storm system

By Chris Gloninger

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our break between storms will continue for the next couple of days. It’ll be cold this morning with a seasonably chilly afternoon. Clouds will thin as some snow passes off to our south. Extreme southern New England may see a few passing flakes.

Temperatures take another step back Friday. We will see highs only reaching the 20s with a mixture of sun and clouds. The weekend will be a 50/50 split.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Saturday will be dry and cold and Sunday will feature our next storm system. Most of the precipitation looks to be light snow, but it’s possible there could be some rain mixing in, in southern New England.

We catch another break for Washington’s Birthday on Monday with the deep chill returning. By Tuesday our next storm will move in. This storm also will be a mix in southern New England and snow for the interior.

Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Long Line Forms at Danvers Vaccination Site Amid Confusion Over Extra Doses

variant 11 hours ago

The Latest on COVID Variants in Massachusetts, and How to Stop Them

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us