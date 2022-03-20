Fog Clears, Dry Weather Continues Through Midweek

Did you see all that fog this morning? Our visibility came down to 0 miles in several communities, especially along the south and near the shores, forcing many drivers to turn on the low beams when crossing those dense areas.

Fortunately, our weather has taken a positive turn, our skies have cleared in spots, we've had some filtered sun in a few areas while others continue to track the clouds marching through.

Our skies will continue to see passing clouds, the northern states will see some showers, higher elevations watch for increasing wind speeds and increasing chances for scattered snow this evening as their temperatures drop near freezing.

After Saturday's snow event in Maine, the totals added up to 4+ inches in Caribou, 4 inches in Eagle Lake and 3.6" in Presque Isle. Cary, Maine, only added an inch. The snow totals expected with Sunday's wintry precipitation will range from a dusting to 2".

The rain showers will be brief, stretching southeast during the late evening and overnight hours. With breaking clouds tonight, we'll watch for lows in the 30s and a sunny start to our day. We're starting off our week sunny, rain free and breezy.

Our dry weather remains through Wednesday afternoon before the rain showers and snow pop up again. With temperatures rising to the 40s along the south, the snow is only expected in the higher elevations across the mountain ranges in the northern states.

The rain will last through Thursday then it leaves by Thursday night allowing for a dry start to Friday. Temperatures will be the coolest on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. We come back up again to the high 50s by the end of the week.