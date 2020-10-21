Fog Slowly Gives Way to Sunshine Wednesday into Thursday

Fog settled in overnight and may still be an issue as a warm front is very slow to lift northeastward towards Maine and southern New Hampshire today.

Near that boundary, expect more clouds, fog and drizzle and cool temps in the 50s and 60s. South and west of that front, we eventually will see the weather dry out and breaks of sunshine will help to boost temps to around 70.

Our warm weather continues to pick up across New England as high pressure settles in. Highs will be a tad warmer inland for Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 70s, but closer to the coast, watch for local sea breezes that will kick down temps a few degrees. Friday's high in Boston for example could be as cool as the low 60s.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The weekend is split with warmer temps on Saturday and a cooler day Sunday. This is due to a frontal boundary that finally heads through New England after lingering to our northwest for a few days.

A couple showers are possible Saturday afternoon north, dry south with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday we dry off and cool down to highs only in the 50s.

Another active pattern sets up for next week as we have repeated shower chances Monday through Thursday and a cool pattern. The average high for Boston should be 60, highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s next week, with possibly some north country snowflakes from time to time.