Fog to Clear Thursday With Chance for Scattered Severe Storms Friday

So far, this summer has been the driest and fourth warmest, and we’ve got one final week of summer to turn the tide (meteorological summer runs through June, July and August). The rainfall deficit for the season-to-date is nearly 7 inches.

It’s not impossible to make but, but with only a few days left, and only a weak system or two down the pipeline, the odds aren’t in Boston’s favor. Thursday starts with periods of fog along the coast. As the fog lifts, skies open up and sun builds in. The day is humid with highs near 81 degrees for Boston, while inland locations will reach the mid-to-upper 80s.

Friday, a cold front enters the region and brings the chance for isolated downpours and thunderstorms. A First Alert day has been declared for Friday. While the activity isn’t widespread, there could be one or two severe storms, similar to what we saw Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms exit overnight Friday and the cold front settles in for the weekend. This will bring a fall-like feel to the region with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny skies hold through Sunday. Another quick blast of summer arrives midweek next week with showers, before a stronger taste of fall builds in late next week.