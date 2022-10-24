Foggy Start to Monday; Damp Weather Through Mid-Week

Showers came back into focus late Sunday, as a slow-moving weather system crawled up the Atlantic Seaboard. We’re dodging rain - and the occasional downpour - most of the day Monday, with a gradual downtick in the coverage and intensity into the evening. This bodes well for the Patriots/Bears game at Gillette Monday night, but as milder air presses in from the Cape (where highs make it into the mid-60s Monday), we may have to contend with fog and mist at game time.

Temperatures at kickoff are very much like the afternoon highs, as we hover in the upper 50s. This aforementioned warm front should swing through overnight, so as we wake to dense fog and mist on Tuesday morning, the dewpoints will spike into the muggy range and stay there for much of Tuesday.

A sticky day in October is a rarity, if not totally out of character for the month. We won’t see much rain Tuesday– other than a quick-hitting shower/sprinkle – but the clouds will hang tight. Temps are undaunted, however, as we climb to the upper 60s.

In fact, the forecast remains on the warm side straight through Thursday. Another round of scattered showers is possible from a totally separate weather system on Wednesday, but it’s possible that we miss out entirely on a the significant rain as it’s deflected into Maine. Finally, a new front arrives from the west on Thursday to flush out the clouds, showers and humidity, returning us to full sun and giving us our best chance at hitting the big 7-0 in the afternoon.

Seasonably cool weather will follow into the weekend. The early look for Halloween seems wet, but timing is a crap shoot this far out, so don’t be spooked.