Forecast: Dense Fog to Give Way to Partly Sunny Skies, Temps Near 70

A backdoor front brought in dense fog and drizzle to eastern New England this morning with a dense fog advisory near the immediate coast. Temperatures are rather cool - in the 50s - adding to the damp feel.

Fog and drizzle today will give way to partly sunny skies and highs near 70. We are brighter east with highs in the low 60s thanks to an ocean breeze. Saturday is when our cold front heads into northwestern areas.

A few showers are possible, but most places remain dry with clouds and temps near 70 south of the front, in the 40s and 50s for places north of the front. That colder air seeps into southern New England by Sunday. Highs only reach the 30s across the North Country, 40s to 50s as you travel south.

Our cooler pattern continues into next week, but temps modify for Monday to around normal (average high being 60 for Boston). More 60s to 50s will be in the forecast next week, with another big cool down by Halloween.

As for rain chances, scattered showers return Monday through Wednesday, mixed with snow in the northern mountains, as seen in our first alert 10-Day forecast.