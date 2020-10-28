Forecast: Rain Wednesday, Thursday Turns to Snow Friday

Another cloudy, cool day ahead. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 50s. We won’t see much wind today -- or rain for that matter – just a couple of showers.

After a sunny, warm start to fall – things have changed this week.

Tomorrow we will be tracking some beneficial rain. Hurricane Zeta and a major storm in the Plains will join forces over the next 24-36 hours. We will see Zeta reemerge off the east coast and turn into a hybrid storm.

As cold air moves in from the north, rain will flip to snow for some Thursday night into Friday. Accumulations *should* be minor. Winds will be gusty along the coast.

Halloween through Election Day look fairly calm and quiet. We will get a break from the dreary, unsettled weather. Temperatures will remain fairly cool.

The warmest day of the stretch appears to be Sunday with highs approaching 60. Aside from Sunday most of the days will be spent in the low 50s.