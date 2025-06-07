Today starts off like the past twelve Saturdays.

With a threat of showers.

Since mid-March, we have seen 12 straight Saturdays with a trace (meaning it rains but nothing is measured) or more of rain. While no records exist for consecutive days of the week with precipitation, we can all agree this is getting ridiculous.

We'll focus the water on the second half of the day - predominately after noontime. Steadiest rain appears to fall from 2 to 6 p.m., with the possibility of a couple of rumbles of thunder or quick downpours. Thankfully, this rain moves on after 6 p.m., so the late evening appears dry with lowering humidity.

Sunday is the pick with a blend of sun & clouds. Nice, fresh air will move in and stay with us through Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the temperatures crumble once again. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend, with 60s expected Monday as a few more showers move into the area.

Is this the fate of the summer of 2025? Let's not get ahead of ourselves. The weather pattern is so volatile these days that no one pattern has a monopoly on the season.

We'll just sit tight and wait for it to turn. We have twelve more weekends to get it right.