Freezing Rain, Snow Returns This Week

All eyes on mid to late week for some potential Winter weather. For the time being though, temperatures remain above average on Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40’s. Sunday Night is cloudy, with a few showers possible South, mainly for the Cape and Islands. Lows around 40.

Monday is mostly cloudy with rain likely by later in the day. Highs are very mild in the middle 50’s. Tuesday starts with some showers, and ends mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40’s. Wednesday is partly cloudy, and cooler. Highs in the middle 40’s.

Thursday we could see a brief round of snow, followed by a longer lasting round of sleet or freezing rain. This forecast is likely to change between now and then, but icy conditions are possible. Highs in the middle and upper 30’s.

Friday is partly sunny and colder, highs in the middle 30’s.