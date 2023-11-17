Friday stays in the 60s before rain comes our way

We're in the final hours of this mild stretch. High temperatures will again reach for the 60s, with some spots peaking in the mid-60s. We're not as bright as Thursday, but there's just enough sun to get the job done.

A front approaches from the west and a storm moves up the Eastern Seaboard Saturday. We're not too concerned with the storm, and the front is shedding showers as in closes in on the coast by afternoon. All told, we have a lot of dry hours — mostly early and late day.

The mid/outer Cape and Nantucket have the best chance for a steady period of rain in the morning, then there too, it dries out in the afternoon. Temperatures are another story.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We'll see "peak" warmth in the morning, then a slide through the day, reaching the 40s late day.

Sunday dawns bright and chilly. We'll keep the breezes going, but the warmth is gone. Highs in the 40s, with an increase in clouds by afternoon. Few flurries could grace the Worcester Hills late day, too. Then, the focus turns to the big storm for Wednesday.

It's actually Tuesday night that the wind and rain arrive. Gusts could be 40-50+ from the southeast as the storm winds up. Downpours are likely, but they hit swiftly and move away.

This storm could linger as wind and some snowflakes into Thanksgiving, but the biggest impact will be on travel day Wednesday throughout the Northeast and Midwest.

Plenty more details to follow. Enjoy the weekend!