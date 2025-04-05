Tracking rounds of rain and another small chance of snow

We’ve seen better, we’ve seen worse. This weekend isn’t entirely washed out, but it’s off to a cool and raw start.

That’s a stark contrast to yesterday, when we were on the verge of 70-degree greatness in Boston (still waiting for our first of the year). A solid 20+ degree drop is expected today as the rain arrives no later than mid-morning. The remainder of the afternoon is wet and chilly as we fall through the low 40s.

When will the rain hit on Saturday?

Tomorrow sees some of the morning rain peel back, with several hours of drying in the afternoon. Highs recover too; back to the mid and upper 50s.

The warmup is short-lived as the next weather system rolls in by Monday. There is enough cold air with this one to mix some of the raindrops over with sleet pellets or snowflakes in the higher terrain of New England. That includes the Worcester Hills.

Chances of snow and sleet on Monday

No accumulation is expected, but we’re a long way from the near 70-degree air of yesterday. All told, we should see close to an inch of beneficial precipitation through Monday with these weather systems.

How much rain will we get?

Have a good, safe weekend.