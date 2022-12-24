Frosty Air Persists Through Christmas Day

This frigid cold will remain through the entire holiday weekend. With highs in the lower 20s today, the wind chills remain from the single digits to subzero inland.

The wind has been gusting over 20 mph and we’re watching for a round of 40+ mph this afternoon along the southeast of Mass. While the strength of that wind won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday’s, our feels-like forecasts will remain in the teens through tomorrow afternoon.

Fortunately for us, Christmas Day brings a brighter day, mostly sunny conditions will prevail today through tomorrow afternoon.

Ocean-effect snow showers will remain along the Islands this afternoon and into tomorrow morning. While the cape may see some flurries, most of it is accumulating over Martha’s Vineyard.

Temperatures there continue cold through tonight and tomorrow morning. The wind will gust over 20 mph tomorrow, keeping wind chills in the teens along the warmest spots and time of the day.

Our extended forecast keeps us with a cool trend with below average highs into midweek, the second half of the work week brings a rise in temperatures.

We’ll see highs coming back up to the upper 40s and 50s by Thursday and Friday. While the chance for showers will return Saturday into Sunday, just in time for New Year’s.