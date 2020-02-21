Get Ready for Spring-Like Weekend Across New England

A chilly end to the week will be turned into a spring-like weekend across New England as temperatures climb.

It will still be chilly tonight, with lows in the teens and 20s. There will be a nice view of Venus, which will look like a bright start this evening.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s in Northern New England, where so many people will no doubt be skiing and riding. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds there, with a few flurries possible over the terrain.

Across Southern New England highs will be in the 40s with sunshine.

More sun is ahead for Sunday, with highs in the 40s north and 50s south.

Monday is even warmer, with more spots punching into the 50s. Clouds will increase late as a storm nears.

A few showers with that storm will arrive as early as Monday night or very early Tuesday morning, but most of this system will likely fall as rain since temperatures will be above average.

A few spot showers may linger into Wednesday, but that will be our break before another storm arrives on Thursday.

By then it will be a bit cooler, so more of us may see a wintry mix with that one.

Behind that storm temperatures will dip, setting us up for a chilly start to March.