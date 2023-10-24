Get ready – sunsets before 5 p.m. are coming soon

Daylight hours are decreasing across the country as the sun angle becomes less direct. Higher latitudes lose daylight quicker than lower latitudes due to Earth's tilt and distance from the sun. The Northern hemisphere stays tilted away from the Sun until Spring.

Here in New England, the rapid pace of decreasing daylight hours will become more apparent in the coming weeks, especially as we approach the end of daylight saving time. Beginning last week, we said goodbye to sunset times after 6 p.m. Boston's next 6 p.m. sunset will not be until March 2024. In less than two weeks, Southern New England will quickly transition to a 4:30 p.m. sunset time as the clocks "fall back" on November 5.

NBC10 Boston

We are losing nearly two and a half minutes of daylight each day between now and November 5. The good news is, that while we are losing daylight quickly right now, the speed at which the days shorten will decrease as we approach December. Between now and the shortest day of the year, the winter solstice, we will lose an additional hour and 50 minutes of daylight.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Benjamin Franklin gets credit for a lot of things, but creating Daylight Saving Time shouldn’t be one of them.