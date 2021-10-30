Rainy Skies for Halloween Weekend to Clear up on Sunday for Trick-or-Treat and Sunshine

With a gloomy & foggy start, we’re having a completely soaked Saturday. Our showers will keep heading north and northeast while the heaviest rain is expected late afternoon & evening.

We might see some thunder and strong wind gusts along with these storms, thankfully not nearly as close as what the nor’easter brought for us a few days ago.

Our highest gusts will reach up to 45 may be peaking at 50 mph but nothing is anticipated to really exceed those values. While we’ll be watching rainfall amounts adding up to 2 to 3 inches in the most affected spots, we won’t be having a widespread risk of flooding since the highest amounts of rainfall will likely affect eastern New England.

The roads clogged by stuck debris and poor storm drainage might take a bit longer to dry out but since Sunday will be a mostly rain-free day, we’ll be good to go for trick-or-treating. That’s right, partially cloudy skies with highs near the mid 60s will be our forecast for this Sunday.

Lingering showers may start off the day and advance north in the morning hours but as we make it through the afternoon we’ll have clouds clearing up and even a few spots with sunshine.

For next week, our temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and near 60s but will take a drop by Tuesday and remain with upper 40s and low 50s throughout the week.

More good news?

Not only are we having a sunny Monday but rain chances will also remain low throughout most of the week. A system will make its way into New England by the end of the week and our rain chances will be increasing a bit, not ruling out isolated light showers from Wednesday through Thursday but will overall be a great week free of heavy storms.

In our marine forecast, we’ll watch for a Gale Warning remaining in effect throughout tomorrow around choppy shores until Monday morning. Seas are rising up to 10 ft, likely to exceed that tomorrow morning but expecting to diminish by the start of the week.