Gloomy Week Ahead, With Showers on the Way

Our highs today were reached before 5 a.m. this morning in Boston. The temperature around then dropped from 58 to 49 degrees thanks to a back door cold front, which came in from Maine and slid to the southwest.

Clouds, fog and drizzle will be the main theme Sunday and Monday. A warm front to our southwest will reinforce the clouds, leaving fog and drizzle and bringing up showers from the south.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Most of us are going to be on the gloomy side with temperatures in the upper 40s this afternoon and evening.

The best chance of rain will be centered over southwestern New England today, with a few showers moving into central and eastern New England late evening. Maine, Northern New Hampshire and the Champlain Valley may end up with the most sunshine, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Today (Sunday): Cooler, cloudy, PM showers develop. Highs in the 50s early then 40s. Tonight: Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Monday: Cloudy. Raw. A few showers. Highs 50-55.

Our forecast stays gray, cool and damp Monday as another wave moves over the region, then there is a chance to see some sunshine Wednesday, but we stay under a mainly cloudy sky with some showers all week.

Highs will be in the 50s near the coast with a few 60s inland. There’s low confidence on what exactly happens next week as a parade of storms move over New England.

It’s still a tough call to point out how much rain we will see. There is a better chance for rain Thursday into Friday, but it all depends on whether the area of low pressure tracks south of Nantucket or not. For now, the drought continues to worsen, so we desperately need the rain.