Gradual Warm Up Ahead of Weekend Snow

We had another cold day with below normal temperatures. However, the entire month of January has been warm in Boston, with temperatures 9.5 degrees above normal so far.

We switch to more seasonable temperatures for tomorrow and even a little warm-up for the end of the week.

Tonight our lows fall to the single digits and teens again, but will not be nearly as windy. With more sunshine, our temperatures modify a bit Wednesday afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper 30s under high pressure. Thanks to this strong dome of high pressure we remain dry and storm-free, until this weekend.

With the lack of wind the next couple of days, we do have the potential to see inland highs in the 40s and sea breezes in the afternoon along the coast, keeping temperatures there in the 30s.

Friday afternoon our clouds begin to thicken as our next wave of low-pressure approaches from the Midwest. This low may spin off a coastal low Saturday that would bring in more moisture and gusty onshore winds Saturday night into Sunday.

The snow will be northwest, while the mix to rain will be southeast. However, it is anyone's guess as to where exactly that rain/snow line will be.

We do know that there is less cold air compared to the last weekend storm, so the rain/snow line should be more inland. The wintry mix will head out early Monday, but we will have new snow added to the pack in northern and western New England and lower amounts at the coast.

Next week will be seasonable with highs around 40 and no significant storms through the 10-day forecast.