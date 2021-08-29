Gray Skies Close Out Cooler Weekend

Our forecast remains pretty quiet on this Sunday. We had a few downpours and showers across Cape Cod and the islands this morning, making way for a drier afternoon.

A spot shower is still possible this afternoon across the northeast, with more widespread showers in northwestern New England. Otherwise, the clouds rule much of the day. Our humidity also creeps back up this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front continues to sink southeastward, bringing more rain chances across northern and central New England overnight. Lows stay around 70 with high humidity, so watch for areas of fog to develop into Monday morning.

Temperatures increase to the mid and upper 80s Monday afternoon with high humidity. It will feel like around 90 degrees again in southern New England before the cold front heads in. Scattered rain and thunderstorms develop along the front during the day and by evening we could see some severe storms. Damaging wind will be the primary threat from any storm that moves through, with heavy rain and lightning threatening your outdoor plans.

Our heat continues through Tuesday as we again see highs in the 80s and lowering humidity from north to south. Midweek brings us heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Next weekend so far looks dry, sunny and in the 70s with a shower chance on Labor Day.

Hurricane Ida continues to head northwest, with devastating wind, rain, and storm surge continuing along the Gulf coast. Ida will diminish in intensity later tonight as it interacts with the friction of the land.

The storm center will still carry heavy rain across the southeastern U.S. to begin the week with areas of southern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama receiving 10-18” of rain and isolated areas of 24” of rainfall through Monday. A deadly storm surge of 10-15’+ continues to threaten the coastline of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning’s tide cycle. Stay tuned for updates on Hurricane Ida.