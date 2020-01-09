Gusty Winds Creating Coldest Morning So Far in 2020

For the second time this year, no areas in New England are getting snow.

What we have instead is the coldest morning so far in 2020. Strong low-pressure well to our northeast, combined with strong high pressure to our west, is resulting in gusty wind, with temperatures only in the single numbers and teens north, teens and 20s south to start off.

We have plenty of sunshine Thursday and wind will be diminishing in the afternoon with a high temperature in the 20s to lower 30s. It’s going to be a pretty winter day.

A warm front moves in from the west Thursday night, with clouds returning in a chance of a little bit of light sleet or snow near the Canadian border. Low temperatures will be in the teens north and 20s south.

It’s going to be mostly cloudy on Friday with a little wintry mix near the Canadian border. Otherwise, we have a chance of a shower in the afternoon. High temperature will be in the 30s north and 40s south.

Low pressure builds to our west Friday night, with clouds continuing and a chance of a few showers. Temperatures will be staying above freezing for most of us in the 30s and 40s

We have Bermuda high-pressure this weekend, with warm to record warm air moving in for most of us on Saturday. We’ll see some sunshine in southern New England and it’s going to be mostly cloudy north with a few rain showers.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind will be strong, perhaps damaging, with gusts from the southwest past 50 mph.

The boundary between cold and Canada and warm in New England starts to sink back toward the south Saturday night. This could be a major factor in our Sunday forecast.

Waves of low pressure running along the boundary are going to generate periods of rain for most of New England. The problem is that the temperature will be sinking through the 30s into the 20s toward the Canadian border and in much of central and northern Maine.

We have the potential of a major ice storm, that would be rain falling and freezing on contact -- with a heavy glaze possible from Burlington, Vermont to about Bangor, Maine. The possibility of a half-inch to an inch ice accretion is in the cards.

The southern extent of the cold air is impossible to say right now. But Sunday features New England divided with an ice storm north, and spring-like showers south. Temperatures ranging from the teens in northern Maine to the low 60s in parts of southern New England

That weather system should push out Sunday afternoon with slow clearing, and most of us turning seasonably cold again with a quiet Monday. Then we are on the colder side of the front with possible wintry mix here later Tuesday and Wednesday, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.