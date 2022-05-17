Gusty Winds Tuesday, Temperature Swings Ahead

Seems we’ve taken on a more summery tone to the weather lately. While that may be true overall, there is a bit of cooler air sneaking in over the next couple of days.

Hard to argue that point today, however. The highs will bounce back to the mid-70s under a blend of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Winds will be gusty, bringing with them the dry, fresh air we remembered from last week. (Minus the chilly temps, of course). The less humid air could be cause to give the A/C a bit of a break too.

We’ll shave off a few more degrees tomorrow as the coolest part of this airmass settles in. This may mean low temperatures dip into the 40s in some suburbs by tomorrow morning (gasp), but the recovery will be swift under full sun. Winds won’t be as stiff, either.

A weak weather system will come through with a couple of (dust-subduing) showers Thursday. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting enough rain to put a dent in the emerging drought this week.

With heat building back by next weekend, things are only going to become worse in the next 10 days. And yes, the temperatures soar near 90 once again this weekend. Get your gear out of storage and plot out your strategy for a beach weekend!