T-Storms Hit on Hazy, Hot Thursday; Less Humid Holiday Weekend

Thunderstorms made their way through New England Thursday evening, bringing down trees and wires.

In Weston, Massachusetts, a train on the MBTA Commuter Rail's Fitchburg Line hit a downed tree, causing major delays. No one was injured.

Thursday night: Sticky, showers diminish. Lows around 70. Friday: Mostly cloudy, less humid and cooler. Chance of showers west. Highs in the 70s.

A backdoor front pushes south and west Thursday night and Friday. That will change our weather dramatically Friday as cooler air pushes in from the northeast and pushes the warmth in place now.

That cooler northeast wind takes hold for all of New England Friday, arriving east in the predawn and taking until the afternoon to reach the New York State border. That means the western half of New England has an elevated chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, particularly during the afternoon, as the air changes.

The new, less humid air will take hold for the holiday weekend, delivering a fair sky with delightful air and highs near 80 on the Fourth of July. Beaches and coastal communities will, however, see a continued onshore wind from ocean water temperatures around 70 degrees, meaning coastal Independence Day temperatures probably won't exceed the lower 70s.

Sunday, the wind shifts so even the beaches will be able to warm pleasantly.

Next week, the warmer-than-normal weather pattern our First Alert team has predicted for the month of July gets underway as temperatures rise through the 80s and reach 90 by week's end. There will be a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the way as humidity settles back into New England.