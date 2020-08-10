forecast

Heat and Humidity Continue Into Mid-Week

Temperatures drop by the end of the week with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s into the low 80s

By Meteorologist Christopher Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was another hot day across the area as temperatures soared into the 90s. For many, this was day two of a four-day heatwave.

The hottest day looks to come on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-90s for most.

Another hot day comes our way for Wednesday before a cold front moves in. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be limited, but some areas may see some beneficial rain.

Temperatures drop by the end of the week with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s into the low 80s which is typical for this time of year.

The weather will remain unsettled through the weekend and into the following week with numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms.

