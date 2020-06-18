Heat and Humidity to Last Through Weekend

Some communities have hit the 90-degree mark across interior New England. This marks the beginning of a heatwave for some spots.

A heatwave is defined as three days in a row of 90 degrees or higher. We have lots of heat and humidity in the forecast through at least the weekend.

Tonight will be our first night where the temperatures won't cool off enough to cool your home if you don't have air conditioning.

The humidity is also higher and will stay high through the weekend. This means there will be a heat index factor starting tomorrow and into the weekend, making some of our temperatures feel like the mid-90s.

Highs for Friday will be around 90 inland, a tad cooler at the coast but still in the 80s along northern and eastern facing beaches.

Beach weather is here to stay for a while. More highs in the 90s are expected Saturday (the first day of summer) and Sunday (Father's Day) with cooler temperatures at the coast.

Overnight each night, there will be some fog that develops and rolls in along the southern New England coast, then the fog evaporates and retreats by the afternoons. Lingering clouds are possible in those spots, an indication the humidity is high.

Starting Friday afternoon, we could squeeze out a pop-up storm or shower across the mountains. This is also the case for Saturday and Sunday, though most of us will stay dry.

Next week there are a couple of cold fronts that try to move through the northeast — though the models have it washing out over New England. This means we may see some showers and storms for early next week, but this won't help to get rid of the heat or humidity.

Another cold front around Thursday next week does the same thing and doesn't move completely through. Temperatures will stay very summerlike through the rest of the 10-day forecast.