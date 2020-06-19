Heat and Humidity to Last Throughout Weekend

We're in the middle of some intense summer heat and humidity for the next several days. Today we hit 90 in a few more spots, and we will be counting the days some communities are in a heatwave (three or more 90-degree or higher days in a row).

Temperatures stay in the 80s this evening if you are heading out. Dining outdoors won't be an issue… if you can grab a table. We stay so warm, you shouldn't need a sweater after the sun sets and we stay dry. The exception will be in the mountains where there could be a stray pop-up shower prior to sunset.

Tonight's lows drop to around 70 with very humid conditions. Again, watch for some fog and clouds to develop across the south coast, Cape and the islands.

Any morning clouds or fog will erode away with the strong June sun angle Saturday afternoon.

Saturday is the official start to summer with the solstice occurring at 5:44 p.m. Highs again will be in the low 90s inland, 80s at the coast. Heat index values may be in the mid-90s across central Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Pop-up shower or storm chances are a little greater in the mountains for both Saturday and Sunday thanks to uneven terrain and daytime heating leading to instability. Most areas will stay dry with afternoon clouds and highs in the 90s, 80s at the coast again for Father's Day.

More beach weather is in the forecast for next week and into the weekend in our exclusive 10-day forecast. We don't have any breaks in the humidity either, so it is time to turn on your air conditioner for the season (if you have still been holding off on that).

Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s all next week. Rain chances remain low until midweek. More widespread showers and storms may arrive by midweek. Stay tuned!