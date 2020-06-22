forecast

Heat, Humidity Continues With Chance of Thunderstorms

Thunderstorm coverage could be fairly widespread Monday

By Chris Gloninger

After another day of heat, humidity and thunderstorms, we can expect more of the same today.

A warm start to the day will lead to a hot afternoon with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. In fact, the coverage of those thunderstorms could be fairly widespread. Today will be cooler at the coast as we track another sea breeze. 

Tuesday we will be back in the heat with temperatures in the 90s across the majority of New England. A cold front will approach during the day on Wednesday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms look possible.

Even behind the cold front, temperatures will stay above 80° most days through the end of the ten-day forecast. Our dry weather will also continue. Most locations in New England are 3 to 6 inches below average when it comes to rainfall since January 1.

