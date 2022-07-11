Heat, Humidity Intensifies Ahead of Severe Storm Potential Tuesday

After an amazing weekend with low humidity and comfortable temperatures, it’s time to get back to the reality that is July! Southwesterly winds will increase this afternoon, ushering in more humidity and much warmer temperatures.

Much of the region will see plenty of sunshine, with the exception of northern most Maine, where we’ll see a bit more in the way of clouds with the risk for showers later this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s for most, upper 70s Cape and south facing shorelines, and upper 70s far northern Maine.

Tonight we’ll see the humidity settling in along with a gusty southwest wind. Winds may gust over 30 mph across the Cape and the Islands. Clouds will also increase across the north with the risk for showers increasing by the early morning hours, but the rest of the region will remain dry. Lows fall to around 70 south, the mid 60s north.

The heat and humidity will be in full force Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90 south, mid to upper 80s north. Southwest winds will also increase during the day, some may gust over 30 mph, especially across Cape Cod and the Islands.

A cold front will be approaching the region from the west during the day, which may kick off a few showers and storms during the morning and afternoon hours, but most will remain dry. Widespread showers and storms will develop from west to east later Tuesday into Tuesday night as the cold front swings through the region.

Some of the storms may be strong to severe, especially across western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and northwestern Connecticut, which is why we put a First Alert Stamp on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Showers and storms exit overnight Tuesday, but we’ll still be dealing with very warm temps and a bit of humidity Wednesday. Beyond that, we’ll see slightly cooler temps along with lower humidity settling into the region Thursday and Friday.