Heat, Humidity Persists Through the Weekend

We’ve really been treated to gorgeous weather as summer winds down! Though, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the above average temperatures.



A patch of overnight clouds enters the region Saturday morning, but most break after sunrise. We’re on the way to another hot day where upper 80s and 90° temperatures sit across the region.

Saturday’s winds tend to be lighter than in previous days, which will help the wildland fire threat, but moisture is still low. Humidity increases into Sunday which will make the heat seem slightly worse. A disturbance enters the region Monday bringing the chance of showers and an isolated storm. This doesn’t look to put an end to the drought, though at times rainfall may potentially be heavy.

After the bump of rain for the first few days of the week, the second half of the week features above average warmth.