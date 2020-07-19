Heat Warnings for Sunday as Temps Reach 90 Degrees

Today will be day two of the heatwave and it will likely be the hottest of the stretch. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s all the way to the coast and we may see some triple digit readings inland.

The heat index will likely reach 100 degrees in many communities. Monday won’t be as hot, but it will be even more humid. Once again, heat indices will reach 100 degrees. Strong to severe thunderstorms will accompany a cold front Monday evening.

A break from the humidity is heading our way Tuesday. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid to high 80s, but dew points will be noticeably lower.

Shower and storm changes return Wednesday and Thursday with some humidity too. Temperatures will stay seasonably warm. For the remainder of the ten-day forecast, 90s are looking unlikely.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a heat emergency for the city Sunday and Monday, when temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s right with high humidity in expected as well.