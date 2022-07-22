forecast

Heat Wave Drags on, Temperatures Could Top 100 in Some Areas This Weekend

100 degrees is a reach Friday, but it’s in the cards for a select few Saturday, and a little more common on Sunday

By Pete Bouchard

As this heat gets long in the tooth, the rain envy is growing. Thursday's storms scooted from Orange, Massachusetts right into New Hampshire, bypassing the Merrimack Valley and all of eastern Massachusetts.

To compound matters, the cooling outflow from these storms dropped the temperatures a solid 20 degrees in a matter of minutes as they passed.

We’ll be offered no such luxuries in the days ahead.

We’re warming in all levels of the atmosphere in the coming days. This will keep the storms away and allow temperatures to soar.

I'd say 100 degrees is a reach Friday, but it’s in the cards for a select few Saturday, and a little more common on Sunday, including the Common.

Last time we hit 100 degrees in Boston was June 30 of 2021, with a chilly 60 degrees on the third of July to follow. It’s not out of the question that some spots hit 102-103 for a high Sunday.

Humidity will also be on the rise, so when we say "dangerously hot," we are underscoring it.

Take it slow and easy, drink plenty of liquids and think about Tuesday -- that’s the day we’ll drop back to the 80s as this chapter of hot weather draws to a close.

To get there, we have a line of storms (no, really) that swing through in the afternoon Monday. Some solid hits here, but we’re a bit concerned about the severe weather threat.

Until then, be safe, enjoy the weekend and stay cool!

