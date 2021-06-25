Heat Wave, Humidity Hits New England This Weekend

After showers passed through this morning, overcast skies will remain as a warm front passes across New England.

A strong late-June solar angle will allow for partial clearing through the afternoon. Low clouds will be tough to dissipate at the coast, northern Massachusetts and coastal Maine, where an onshore fetch persists the longest.

High temperatures may rise into the low 80s where clouds are able to clear, mid to upper 70s elsewhere. Overnight, a southerly flow will increase, ushering more moisture into the region. This will result in re-developing low clouds and fog.

Expect an overall dry evening with the chance of a spot shower or two, given the moistened atmosphere. Low temperatures will remain in the 60s given low clouds and increasing dew points.

On Saturday, low clouds and fog will eventually dissipate as sunshine increases during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, leading to a humid feel to the air. Winds will be blowing from the southwest 8 to 10 MPH, gusting 20 to 25 MPH. A spot shower or two is possible across the interior.

Come Sunday, we focused our attention on the expected second heat wave of the season. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the North Country on Saturday and Sunday as a series of disturbances and frontal boundaries cross the region.

The most intense part seems to last from Monday through Wednesday with highs hovering the mid-90s. Heat indices, which give us a gauge of what it feels like with the humidity, will soar to near 100 degrees in that time frame. Take it slow and easy next week.

A persistent southwest flow will allow warmth to build and continue right through the middle of next week on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.