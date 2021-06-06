Heat Wave in Full Force Sunday

We are keeping track of the first possible heat wave of the year (three or more consecutive days with temperatures at 90 or above), as highs today will soar into the 90s once again and be very close to record high temperatures.

It's a perfect beach day, but don’t forget the sunscreen, sunglasses and stay hydrated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A front is stalled across central and northern New England and it will keep the threat for some thunderstorms today for areas north, while most of southern New England should be rain free, though a pop-up shower is possible, especially north of Route 2.

Temperatures won’t cool off much tonight, with lows in the 60s and a few 70s. Overnights will be very warm and if you don’t have the proper means to keep you cool, it could be dangerously cool with lows in the 70s. When we have warm overnights, your body doesn’t have a chance to cool down. Patchy fog will form along the shore once again.

This heat wave peaks Monday with temperatures well into the 90s, challenging records of 95 to 100° set back in 1925 and 1999 and with humidity on the rise, feels like values will be near 100°.

By Tuesday and Wednesday another front from Canada is getting close enough for scattered afternoon thunderstorms and temperatures just a little bit less intense. The heat wave may not break until Wednesday, with a cold front moving through and dropping temperatures back to seasonable levels – in the upper 70s and low 80s as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.