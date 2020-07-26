Heat Wave Marches Forward With 90-Degree Temps Sunday

Another round of heat heading our way, as MetroWest yesterday saw its first 90-degree day.

Today will be hot, but the humidity levels will remain in check. The heat will continue to build Monday and Tuesday and 100-degree heat is possible. At this point it doesn’t look like the coast will hit 100 degrees, but if you’re a few miles or more of the coast it certainly could top it.

A cold front will move in late on Tuesday bringing with it a chance for a thunderstorm. Humidity levels and temperatures will gradually drop during the remainder of the week.

Behind that front temperatures won’t be as hot. We could see a shower or storm but that activity will be isolated. Heading into the next week, temperatures won’t be as hot with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.