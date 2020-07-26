weather new england

Heat Wave Marches Forward With 90-Degree Temps Sunday

It's going to be hot on Sunday, but even higher levels of heat are on the way

By Chris Gloninger

Another round of heat heading our way, as MetroWest yesterday saw its first 90-degree day.

Today will be hot, but the humidity levels will remain in check. The heat will continue to build Monday and Tuesday and 100-degree heat is possible. At this point it doesn’t look like the coast will hit 100 degrees, but if you’re a few miles or more of the coast it certainly could top it.

A cold front will move in late on Tuesday bringing with it a chance for a thunderstorm. Humidity levels and temperatures will gradually drop during the remainder of the week.

Behind that front temperatures won’t be as hot. We could see a shower or storm but that activity will be isolated. Heading into the next week, temperatures won’t be as hot with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

