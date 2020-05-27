Heat Wave on its Way to New England

Parts of northern New England hit 90 degrees before parts of southern New England. It’s possible we could see a heat wave in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine before the official start to summer, which is just under a month away.

Today we will climb quickly into the 80s during the afternoon. There is still an onshore wind at the coast. We will be watching a bank of low clouds and fog that may make a push inland after sunset.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest out of the stretch with increasing humidity. By Friday, showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Next weekend starts off cooler with high temperatures in the 70s on Saturday, but we will warm up into the 80s by the second half of the weekend. Showers and cooler weather is forecast to start next week.