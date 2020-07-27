Weather

Heat Wave Will Continue as Humidity Increases

Temperatures will be closer to 90 than 100 Tuesday, but the air will be more humid

By Tim Kelley

A heat advisory is in effect in most of New England Monday afternoon and evening.

Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures near 100 degrees are breaking records in many towns and cities, with heat index values even higher. At least we have a breeze from the west and southwest 10-20 mph.

But a front from northern Vermont to central Maine is keeping some of us a little cooler. This front is also generating scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, some of which are generating heavy rain and locally damaging wind.

Monday night remains warm and sticky with lows in the 70s for most. Any storms should diminish shortly after the sun sets.

It is heating up, and for a lot of people, the high temperatures can be dangerous.

Tuesday is forecast to be just a few degrees less hot, but humidity will rise again with highs closer to 90 than 100, but the heat wave goes on.

The chance of thunderstorms increases, too. First, a round of showers may quickly run west to east for a part of central New England during the morning. Then, scattered strong thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon to early evening as a weak cold front passes through by Tuesday evening and delivers less humid and storm-free, though still hot, air Wednesday.

Another disturbance Thursday brings a chance of isolated to scattered thunder in the afternoon ahead of another shot of comfortable air that should lock in a pleasant summer weekend.

Humidity and chance of thunder builds again first thing next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.

