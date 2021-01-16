Heavy Rain and Wind in Southern New England, Heavy Snow in the Mountains

We have a First Alert declared for northern New England, specifically in the mountains as several inches of snow will continue to fall Saturday.

Southern New England has had some heavy rain overnight, but these showers head out by late afternoon. This is the type of storm that has snow north and rain south, but most of all the snow is where it should be...in those ski areas.

The snow showers continue through this evening, amounting to several inches of accumulation. Specifically, 1-3" in the Berkshires; 3-6" in Vermont with over 6" in the highest mountains; 3-6" in central New Hampshire through interior Maine and higher totals higher in elevation.

We have a sharp cutoff in snow totals to 1" in the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire, to nothing around 495 in Massachusetts or south and east (all rain). We even have upslope snow for Sunday in the mountains so ski areas will add to these totals a few more inches of snow.

As for temperatures and winds, highs today will be in the 40s to near 50 south, 30s north.

The wind will be strong from the south, southeast and gusts could get as high as 50 mph early this morning, then between 30 and 40 mph.

Gradually the wind shifts more from the west by Sunday and gusts remain 30-40 mph. This adds to the blustery feel to the day and may even cause ski lift delays in resort areas.

Highs Sunday will be in the 30s to low 40s farther south.

Next week our temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the 30s all week long.

Little disturbances move through every couple days or so. With one larger potential storm sometime at the end of the week. Each disturbance will bring a light wintry mix, with a potential for a moderate wintry mix for the end of the week.

One model has this end-of-week-storm tracking through New England, another has it missing us offshore. Stay tuned!