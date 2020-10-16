Heavy Rain Continues Overnight Across New England

Heavy rain continues to fill in across New England this evening. The rain picks up overnight and there may even be a few rumbles of thunder with any embedded thunderstorm.

Travel late tonight or early tomorrow will be slow going and slick with the wet roads. The showers shut off from west to east as the morning goes by and rain ends in Hartford and Burlington around daybreak.

The rain ends in Boston, Providence and Portland between 7 and 9 a.m. as a coastal low and the cold front heads offshore. The remaining rain for Saturday stays in Maine, so much of the day looks like a washout. Rain totals through Saturday will be around 1-2 inches of a good soaking that should put a dent in our drought conditions.

Snow is also in the forecast for some! Wet snowflakes may mix in across the Worcester Hills or southern New Hampshire early Saturday morning as cold air heads in from the northwest.

The mountains of New Hampshire and Maine will see actual accumulation above 1,500 feet. The higher in elevation you go, the more snow. Highest peaks could get 6 inches, around 1,500 feet, 1-3 inches of snow through Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine bursts out across New England from west to east tomorrow (with again, the exception being Maine). Highs stay in the 50s thanks to a northwest breeze.

Another dry day is in store for Sunday with highs a little milder in the low 60s.

Next week we have another system that could stall near us Monday, and it will keep repeated waves of showers in our forecast almost every day next week as temperatures gradually warm up.