Heavy Rain Hits Region Tonight, Strong Potential For Flooding

This afternoon, things will get complicated in our skies

By Tania Leal

Another abnormal weekend with saturated skies and isolated thunderstorm potential.

This afternoon, things will get complicated in our skies.

We are expecting more rain over the area that will make its way into tomorrow and maintain the risk of flash floods and damaging wind gusts.

Rainfall totals could add up between 1-2 inches and even up to 4 inches in the most affected areas.

Some of these storms may turn severe and produce heavy lightning ,damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall.

Don’t cross flooded roads, turn around and look for an alternate route.

Stay away from windows & tress when you hear thunder and seek for shelter. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from the storm. Download the NBC-10 app to receive weather notifications and access our live radar.

