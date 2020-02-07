Heavy Rain, Icy Conditions Make for Tricky Morning Commute

An area of low pressure will track out of the Mid-Atlantic region today. The system will pass through southern New England, strengthening rapidly as it nears the Gulf of Maine.

Expect freezing rain for much of New Hampshire and Maine with heavy snow developing in northern areas, heavy rain across southern New England. These icy conditions will result in tricky traveling for the morning commute.

Click here to see school closings and delays in Massachusetts and across the region.

By the afternoon, colder air will move into New England. This will cause remaining liquid precipitation to change to snow. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s across the North Country to the low to mid 50s across southern New England - well above normal for early-February.

Precipitation will come to an end Friday evening as the low moves into the Canadian Maritimes, and winds will ramp up at the South Coast, gusting 60 to 70 MPH at times. Damaging winds will blow down trees and add stress to powerlines, resulting in outages for some. Elsewhere, winds will gust up to 50 MPH.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the 30s and 20s by the evening. Night-time lows are forecast to drop into the low 20s across the south, mid-teens to the north. Colder air moves in behind the departing storm on Saturday as an area of high pressure from the Great Lakes shifts into New England.

We're expecting Saturday to be the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies overhead. High temperatures will rise into the low 30s to the south, teens to mid 20s across the Northern Tier. The next chance of precipitation will occur Sunday night into Monday as the next wave of low pressure moves across the region. Snow will fall across the higher elevations of New England.

By Tuesday and the mid-week, an unsettled pattern sets up across the region on our First Alert 10-Day Forecast as the upper air flow allows for quick-hitting chances of precipitation from the west and relatively mild temperatures.