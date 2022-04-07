Heavy Rain Moves Into the Region With Breaks in Between

A slow-moving area of low pressure across the northern Great Lakes is affecting us for the next few days. Most of the heavy rain for New England will be tonight into Friday morning.

Areas of drizzle and cloudy skies are found this morning as we continue to see an onshore flow and temps in the 40s, 30s far north. Today’s highs are stuck around 50 degrees with rain spreading in from west to east.

The heaviest rain ends late morning Friday, but lingers in Maine for most of the day. Temps stay in the 40s there, while the rest of New England breaks out in some sun and highs in the 50s to 60s. Some afternoon instability showers may pop, so we can’t rule out a passing shower chance.

Saturday we have more rain chances as a weak shortwave moves through and a cool pool of air aloft again triggers some afternoon showers. Temps cool a bit to highs in the 50s thanks to the shower chance and more cloud cover.

Sunday we still have afternoon showers in the forecast, but it’s a lower chance compared to Saturday and highs will be in the low 50s. The low pressure system slowly moves away from us to start next week and we can then focus on warmer temps.

Highs in the 70s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but sea breezes at the coast will keep Boston cooler in the 50s to 60s. The next round of rain holds off until the end of the week.