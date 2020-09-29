Heavy Rain, Strong Winds in Store Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

Mild and humid air remains in place up and down the Eastern Seaboard, right into New England Tuesday, with high temperatures near 80 degrees and dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 60s, indicating a humid feeling for one and all.

Although a few showers are possible in the warmth and humidity Tuesday afternoon, most communities in central and eastern New England will likely stay rain-free, and any showers that develop in these areas will remain small and brief.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

In western New England, showers expand more during the afternoon to early evening from western Connecticut through Vermont, then during the evening, these showers expand into central New England from eastern Connecticut to central Massachusetts to New Hampshire.

As a cold front approaches from the west overnight Tuesday night, expect rain to fill in for all of New England, leading to a morning shot of downpours, embedded thunder and wind Wednesday morning.

In fact, for brief time around and shortly after sunrise, gusts from the south may hit 45 to 55 m.p.h. in central and eastern New England, potentially knocking out power in a few spots and ripping leaves off trees and starting what will likely be the seasonal acceleration of the leaf-drop.

By Wednesday midday, skies will be clearing (later in Maine) and sun will emerge with a lighter west wind by afternoon.

Thursday looks fantastic ahead of another cold front and strong, energetic disturbance aloft that will arrive Friday with blossoming showers, downpours and thunder that may contain some hailstones as cold air thrusts in aloft.

That cold air high in the sky will mean a pronounced but not-unusual-for-fall chill this weekend with dry weather for most and cool air lingering into the first half of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.