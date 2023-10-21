Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds on Saturday

A dynamic weather system sweeps across the region today bringing heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms, and strong winds with the potential to exceed 50 mph in some areas. Currently, we see showers moving northward, with more organized and widespread rain this afternoon moving from west to east northeast.

Rainfall amounts may range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible out west and north which may extend from Worcester county to VT and NH. However, rainfall in eastern & southeastern MA to RI may remain less, generally ranging from a quarter of an inch to an inch.

Due to peak/past peak foliage dropping more leaves in combination with the wind across northern New England, those areas under the heaviest downpours may experience poor-drainage flooding as the storm drains have a higher potential to clog.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As the surface low moves northeast this afternoon/evening, drier air moves in from the southwest, causing the rain to taper off in portions of western MA & CT late this afternoon.

At the time, though, the wind will be our next concern. Wind may begin to gust over 40 mph and reach around 50 mph in the Cape & Islands this evening into Sunday morning. Wind gusts of 35 mph may be expected in western MA, CT & RI which may also be a nuisance for those at the Head of the Charles or the Patriots game Sunday.

Temperatures, in effect, may feel like the lower 50s, rather than the upper 50s shown… as the wind will remain breezy throughout the warmest time of the day.

Monday brings in brighter skies as a high pressure system stalls over New England and continues to dominate our weather through much of next week. This will allow for a warm up in temperatures throughout much of the deep south that will also extend into the east coast including New England.

By Wednesday, temperatures reach the upper 60s and climb to near 70 by Thursday. The 60s seem to remain in the vicinity through the end of the 10-day forecast along mostly “quiet” conditions.