Henri Moves Out Tuesday, Summer Sun, Humidity Increases This Week

It's not often you get tornado warnings in Massachusetts. Even more rare: three separate tornado touchdowns.

But that’s exactly what unfolded yesterday with the remnants of Henri rolling back over us. There wasn’t even lightning or thunder with these cells and faint radar signatures didn’t help to locate these tornadoes either.

Thankfully, there were lots of spotter reports (some even during the course of the touchdown). And more thankfully, no injuries.

We typically see only two tornadoes per year in Massachusetts, so this was an exceptional day. So far this season, we’ve had five touchdowns - all of them weak and all of them with winds 65 to 80 mph.

Last night the watery ghost of Henri came calling. We were doused with over an inch of rain in some spots as the remnants of the storm passed overhead. This unwanted water is now sailing to the east, with some gradual clearing throughout the morning. We’re returning to summer sun in the coming days, with a slow increase in humidity.

Heat culminates in low 90s Thursday with a merciful cool front dragging in a batch of much lower humidity late week and this weekend. We’ll try to keep things dry for the entire weekend, but a washed out frontal boundary could bring a few showers in late Sunday.

It's been that kind of summer this year.