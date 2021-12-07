Here's How Much Snow to Expect From Wednesday's Storm

There’s a definite chill Tuesday as colder air has been spilling across New England behind Monday night’s cold front. That front brought some downpours and damaging wind gusts for some Monday evening, and now our weather has quieted down substantially.

There’s still a bit of breeze out there that will continue to subside throughout the day. High temperatures Tuesday are running slightly below normal, in the 30s to lower 40s from north to south. Tuesday night, skies will turn overcast ahead of Wednesday’s disturbance.

Our thinking hasn’t changed much: scattered light snow showers will develop by mid morning and continue periodically through the day Wednesday. At times, especially from midday onward, the snow will try to pick up a bit in intensity and will coat the grassy and colder surfaces pretty easily.

It will take a bit longer to accumulate on the roads, and I do anticipate some treatments will be needed by late in the day, as the “height” of this system will impact the evening commute. Take it slow as some roads may become slick.

Accumulations should generally run either side of 1 inch for most, though a coating seems more likely closer to the coast in southeast Massachusetts to Cape Cod, nearing 2 inches from Essex County to the New Hampshire seacoast and along the coast of Maine. The snow wraps up overnight Wednesday and leaves us with a fair and cool day on Thursday with highs in the 30s.

Early Friday morning, there may be a bit of very light wintry mix that could slow the early part of the commute. Believe it or not, it’s actually a signal of milder air trying to push back in, which will arrive for the weekend. Highs will be well into the 50s on Saturday with scattered rain showers that may end as some snow in the mountains Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Next week looks pleasant for this time of year, with sun and clouds and highs in the 40s and 50s by Thursday.