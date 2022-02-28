Here's When Rain, Snow Returns This Week

Today is the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the teens and 20s across New England. A northwest wind diminishes as the day wears on, but wind chills will make it feel even colder despite the sunshine.

As we close out the last day of meteorological winter, we stay quiet with temps falling to the teens south and single digits north. Meteorological spring begins tomorrow and we stay unsettled for the next several days, but no major storms. March seems to come “in like a lamb” as clouds thicken and our highs reach the 30s north and low 40s south during the day.

There is a clipper system heading into northern New England that will bring in light snow showers for the second half of the day. A couple sprinkles are possible in southern New England and a spot rain shower late in the day, but most spots should stay dry.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Overnight, the snow showers will add up to about a coating to 3” in northern New England. A light wintry mix will fall in southern New England into Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday reach the mid 40s with some sunshine as we have a brief break between systems.

Another clipper system moves in for Wednesday night into Thursday and this one will bring about 2-4” of snow for northern New England and rain to snow south. This one may have a little more impact as we head into Thursday, so stay tuned for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Highs cool for the end of the week with the 30s for Thursday and Friday. We’re watching a wintry mix for Saturday into Sunday which could bring more snow for northern New England and rain south, but this is not set in stone so keep checking back for updates.