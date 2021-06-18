Here's When Thunderstorms Could Hit New England This Weekend

High pressure sliding to our south and east today will bring a return flow of increasing moisture throughout the day. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon. High temperatures again rise into the low to mid 80s.

Overnight, scattered showers will move into the region. With cloud cover overhead, low temperatures won’t drop off as quickly as they did last night, remaining in the low- to mid-60s. Breezy conditions will exist down by the Cape and Islands.

On Saturday, overnight showers will exit the region, and our next weather maker approaches from the Great Lakes. Breezy southwest winds continue at the coast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in by the evening, with some storms containing damaging winds and hail.

Highs on Saturday will reach into the low 80s.

On Father’s Day, high pressure builds in with skies clearing out in the morning. Humid air will remain down by the Cape and Islands. Expect sunny skies and highs in the low 80s for most, cooler on the Cape and Islands and Maine. A stray shower or raindrop may fall early in the morning.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, Monday will feature increasing humidity and warmer temperatures as a southwest return flow builds into New England. Highs reach into the low to mid 90s and cooler in the 80s at the coast.

The warm and humid air mass from Monday will still be around on Tuesday. A disturbance, coupled with a cold front, will approach from the west will move across the region during the afternoon and evening. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop by the afternoon and evening. Given the high moisture content in the atmosphere, the potential will exist for downpours in any showers or thunderstorms.

By Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure will usher in drier and more comfortable air.