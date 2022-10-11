Here's Where to Head for the Best Leaf Peeping This Week

Fall colors – they’re popping! I know many took the long weekend to soak in some beautiful fall colors across New England, but if you didn’t get a chance to yet, it’s OK!

There’s still plenty of vibrant fall foliage to enjoy. Color change in the Northeast is definitely moving at a fast pace. The far North Country is at peak, and will transition to past peak pretty quickly over the course of the next few days. Much of the remainder of northern and western New England is near peak – with places like central New Hampshire to the Berkshires & central Maine anticipated to peak over the coming week or so.

Matt and I took a hike with our girls this weekend to enjoy some of the color near the Lakes Region of New Hampshire and we both agreed on moderate color with pockets of near peak, particularly with elevation (high spots or valleys). If you’ve got some free time this week (when it’s not so busy on the roads with weekend peepers out and about) then a great drive would be along the Route 2 corridor into western Massachusetts. Moderate color is in place in that stretch right now with splashes of peak color here and there.

And that’s the case in much of the rest of central and parts of southern New England right now. The overall display has certainly been highly variable. For example, in one tiny area of a hundred feet, you could find a peak tree, totally green tree or one that has already lost its leaves completely. Some of the variability this year is a result of the drought conditions. On an average year, southern New England typically peaks at the end of October, and even the beginning of November on Cape Cod – and I think we’re on track for those times. The cooler mornings, bright sunshine and crisp afternoons have helped to kickstart the color change in spots that were green just a few days ago. Bottom line – there’s plenty of beautiful peak color to enjoy in Northern New England right now, gorgeous near peak/moderate color in central New England, and low/moderate color with the best yet to come in southern areas.

