Here's Why It's Been So Windy in New England — and How It Affects Allergies

Summer warmth is knocking on our doorstep, but first we need to shake off the annoying northeast wind.

A strong coastal storm continues to spin off the Carolinas, and this northeasterly airflow is influencing the southern and eastern parts of New England for a couple more days. That’s why it has been so windy too, as we are stuck between a strong high pressure center to the north and that low south.

Nantucket to the south coast will see a few passing downpours and gusts up to 40 mph through Wednesday. There’s plenty of sun again for Tuesday afternoon for the rest of the northeast, but highs are stuck in the 50s in Boston, and 60s to 70s far west and north.

With the gusty wind, low humidity and dry weather, we have a couple more days of a high wildfire or brush fire risk and also a very high pollen count from all the tree pollen.

Lows Tuesday night dip into the low 30s north to 30s and low 40s south under a clear sky and northeast breeze.

Highs Wednesday will again be in the 50s at the coast and the 60s to near 70 inland. Some low clouds and drizzle may develop at the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday, our northeast influence breaks down a bit and we all enjoy highs in the 70s to low 80s. Seabreezes at the coast will keep those spots cooler from time to time.

The warm temps are here to stay through the weekend, with even some thunderstorm chances. Stay tuned!